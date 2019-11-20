Print

Newly Tenured at… College of Southern Maryland, Truman State

Scott Jaschik
November 20, 2019
College of Southern Maryland

  • Michelle Brosco Christian, communications
  • James Cleary, mathematics
  • Cicero Fain, history
  • Tiffany Gill, medical laboratory technology
  • Linda Goodman, nursing simulation
  • Eden Kan, nursing
  • Krista Keyes, English
  • Barbara Link, English
  • William Moroney, criminal justice
  • Deborah Rutledge, nursing
  • Tracey Stuller, biology

Truman State University

  • John Jones, education
  • Yung-hwal Park, business administration
  • Amy Teten, communication disorders

