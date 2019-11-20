November 20, 2019
- Michelle Brosco Christian, communications
- James Cleary, mathematics
- Cicero Fain, history
- Tiffany Gill, medical laboratory technology
- Linda Goodman, nursing simulation
- Eden Kan, nursing
- Krista Keyes, English
- Barbara Link, English
- William Moroney, criminal justice
- Deborah Rutledge, nursing
- Tracey Stuller, biology
- John Jones, education
- Yung-hwal Park, business administration
- Amy Teten, communication disorders
