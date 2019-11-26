November 26, 2019
- Lourdes María Alvarez, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of New Haven, in Connecticut, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Our Lady of the Lake University, in Texas.
- Lori Berquam, former dean of students and vice provost for student life at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, has been chosen as executive vice president for academic and student affairs at Mesa Community College, in Arizona.
- John Caron, founding provost at Endicott College, in Massachusetts, has been named provost at Excelsior College, in New York.
- Anthony Clarke, president of Southeastern Community College, in North Carolina, has been appointed president of Guilford Technical Community College, also in North Carolina.
- Jeff Cross, former director of admissions at West Coast University, in California, has been chosen as president of Herzing University's Orlando campus, in Florida.
- The Reverend Dr. Paul Friedrich, president of Concordia University, Nebraska, has been selected as president of Concordia University, St. Paul, in Minnesota.
- Joseph Girandola, interim associate dean of graduate studies and research at the University of Cincinnati, in Ohio, has been appointed president of the Art Academy of Cincinnati, also in Ohio.
- Kathie Stromile Golden, director of international programs and special assistant to the president at Mississippi Valley State University, has been promoted to provost and senior vice president for academic affairs there.
- Scott Gordon, president of Eastern Washington University, has been chosen as president of Stephen F. Austin State University, in Texas.
- Patricia Hsieh, president of San Diego Miramar College, in California, has been selected as president of Hartnell College, also in California.
- Sheila Smith McKoy, chair of the department of English at Kennesaw State University, in Georgia, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at Holy Names University, in California.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
New federal data show which college programs result in highest debt, lowest earnings
Lawsuit challenges program that allows international students to work in the U.S. after graduating
DeVos Will Move Ahead With Title IX Plans
Federal government releases earnings data for thousands of college programs
Scholar talks about having to pay for a 'toxic' postdoc she had to leave
Recent studies on state disinvestment in public higher education are misleading (opinion)
Bryant University Interrupts Racist Comedy Set
Professor Under Investigation by Homeland Security Resigns
New presidents or provosts: Cincinnati Concordia Excelsior Guilford Hartnell Herzing Holy Names Mesa
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!