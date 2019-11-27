Topics
New Programs: Quantitative Economics, Health and Business, Writing
November 27, 2019
- Eastern Michigan University is starting a bachelor of science in quantitative economics.
- Saint Joseph's University, in Pennsylvania, is starting an advanced graduate certificate in health care and business.
- University of North Carolina at Charlotte will start a bachelor of arts in writing, rhetoric and digital studies.
