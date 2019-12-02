Topics

New Programs: Cybersecurity, Engineering, Digital Marketing

Scott Jaschik
December 2, 2019
  • Bob Jones University is starting an undergraduate major in cybersecurity.
  • New York University and the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, are starting dual doctoral degrees in computer and electrical engineering.
  • Salt Lake Community College, in collaboration with Facebook, is starting a certificate in digital marketing.

Scott Jaschik

