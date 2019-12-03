December 3, 2019
- David Balkin, associate director for regional development for San Francisco and Silicon Valley at the University of Notre Dame, in Indiana, has been named chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College's South Bend-Elkhart campus, also in Indiana.
- Nishan Canagarajah, pro vice chancellor at the University of Bristol, in Britain, has been selected as president and vice chancellor at the University of Leicester, also in Britain.
- Susan L. Freeman, vice dean for health care systems and clinical professor of medicine at Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed provost and senior vice president at Rush University, in Illinois.
- Lew Kyle Hunnicutt, assistant provost and campus director for the University of Georgia's Griffin campus, has been chosen as president of Nash Community College, in North Carolina.
- Brian Knetl, interim provost at Harper College, in Illinois, has been named provost and executive vice president for academic and student affairs at Grand Rapids Community College, in Michigan.
- Thomas Mauhs-Pugh, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Green Mountain College, in Vermont, has been appointed provost at Castleton University, also in Vermont.
- Gary L. Miller, chancellor at the University of Wisconsin at Green Bay, has been selected as president of the University of Akron, in Ohio.
- Daniel Mosser, vice president for continuing education and workforce development at the College of Southern Maryland, has been chosen as president of West Virginia Northern Community College.
- Beverly Rodgers, interim president and former provost and vice president of academic affairs at MacMurray College, in Illinois, has been named president there.
- Deana Sheppard, vice president of instruction at Lone Star College-CyFair, in Texas, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Tyler Junior College, also in Texas.
- Donna Wilson, provost and executive vice president at Lock Haven University, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as vice chancellor and chief academic officer at the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
