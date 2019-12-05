December 5, 2019
Starting Off
- Community College of Allegheny County has started a $65 million campaign with no end date. Efforts to build jobs will be a priority. Thus far $44 million has been raised.
- Oral Roberts University has started a three-year campaign to raise $75 million. Buildings and scholarships are the top goals.
