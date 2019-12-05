Print

Capital Campaign Watch: CC of Allegheny County, Oral Roberts

Scott Jaschik
December 5, 2019
Starting Off

  • Community College of Allegheny County has started a $65 million campaign with no end date. Efforts to build jobs will be a priority. Thus far $44 million has been raised.
  • Oral Roberts University has started a three-year campaign to raise $75 million. Buildings and scholarships are the top goals.

Scott Jaschik

