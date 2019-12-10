Topics
New Programs: Cloud Computing, Counseling, Special Education, Defense Engineering, Early Childhood Education
December 10, 2019
- Delgado Community College is starting an associate of applied science in cloud computing.
- Indiana University at Bloomington is starting a bachelor of science education in counseling and student services degree.
- King's College, in Pennsylvania, is starting an undergraduate program in special education.
- Purdue University is starting a master of science in defense engineering and technology.
- Virginia Tech is starting a major in childhood pre-education.
