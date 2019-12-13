December 13, 2019
- Donnie Auvenshine, dean of the School of Christian Studies at Howard Payne University, in Texas, has been named vice president for academic affairs there.
- Meg Benke, interim provost at SUNY Empire State College, in New York, has been appointed provost and executive vice president for academic affairs there on a permanent basis.
- Chaudron Gille, interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of North Georgia, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Timothy J. Collins, chief government relations officer at Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory, in Maryland, has been selected as president of Walsh University, in Ohio.
- Lily S. Hsu, provost at Johnson & Wales University, in Rhode Island, has been appointed president of Labouré College, in Massachusetts.
- E. Joseph Lee II, interim president of Spring Hill College, in Alabama, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Joanna Mott, dean and professor in the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at California State University, Sacramento, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Oregon Institute of Technology.
- Saib Othman, vice provost for academic affairs at Marian University, in Indiana, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at National-Louis University, in Illinois.
- Vicki L. Walker, clinical nurse specialist at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, has been chosen as president of the Las Vegas campus of Chamberlain University, also in Nevada.
- Charles F. Zukoski, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University at Buffalo, in New York, has been chosen as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Southern California.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)
Online conversation shines a spotlight on graduate programs that teach students how to teach
Trump order on anti-Semitism on campuses draws free speech concerns
How many books should a professor be able to check out?
Federal court decision favors limited application of Title IX
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)
No, Thanks: A Response to Kevin Carey | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!