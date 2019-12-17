Topics

New Programs: Veterinary Technician, Esports, Bachelor's, Public Health, Geoarchaeology, Health Design, Neuroscience

Scott Jaschik
December 17, 2019
  • Coconino Community College is starting an associate degree program to prepare veterinary technicians.
  • Harrisburg University of Science and Technology is starting a B.A. program in esports.
  • Lone Star College is offering its first bachelor's degrees: bachelor of science in nursing; bachelor of applied technology in cybersecurity; and bachelor of applied science in energy, manufacturing and trades management.
  • Manhattan College is starting a major in public health.
  • Mansfield University is starting a concentration in geoarchaeology for its major in geosciences.
  • University of Texas at Austin is starting a master of arts in design in health.
  • Worcester Polytechnic Institute is starting a transdisciplinary master's degree in neuroscience.

Scott Jaschik

