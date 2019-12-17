Topics
New Programs: Veterinary Technician, Esports, Bachelor's, Public Health, Geoarchaeology, Health Design, Neuroscience
December 17, 2019
- Coconino Community College is starting an associate degree program to prepare veterinary technicians.
- Harrisburg University of Science and Technology is starting a B.A. program in esports.
- Lone Star College is offering its first bachelor's degrees: bachelor of science in nursing; bachelor of applied technology in cybersecurity; and bachelor of applied science in energy, manufacturing and trades management.
- Manhattan College is starting a major in public health.
- Mansfield University is starting a concentration in geoarchaeology for its major in geosciences.
- University of Texas at Austin is starting a master of arts in design in health.
- Worcester Polytechnic Institute is starting a transdisciplinary master's degree in neuroscience.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
The colleges and universities with the most online students in 2018
Study: Men frame their research findings more positively than do women
Professor Removed Then Reinstated Over Discussion on Race
Résumé scanners gain ground at college career centers
Georgia Southern student promotes white supremacist theory in class
Temple Student's Tik Tok Offends Many
Protesters demand removal of UT Austin professors
No clear-cut answers for reforming English language instruction
Denison drops out of Posse program, leaving many students angry
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!