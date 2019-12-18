December 18, 2019
Starting Off
- Hampshire College is starting a campaign to raise $60 million by 2024. Thus far, $10.7 million has been raised.
Finishing Up
- Schenectady County Community College raised $3.5 million in a campaign that started with a goal of $2.5 million. Endowed scholarships and improvements in the library were major goals.
- University of Detroit Mercy raised $111 million in a campaign that started in 2012. The original goal for the campaign was $100 million.
