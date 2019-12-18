Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Hampshire, Schenectady County CC, University of Detroit Mercy

Scott Jaschik
December 18, 2019
Starting Off

  • Hampshire College is starting a campaign to raise $60 million by 2024. Thus far, $10.7 million has been raised.

Finishing Up

  • Schenectady County Community College raised $3.5 million in a campaign that started with a goal of $2.5 million. Endowed scholarships and improvements in the library were major goals.
  • University of Detroit Mercy raised $111 million in a campaign that started in 2012. The original goal for the campaign was $100 million.

Scott Jaschik

