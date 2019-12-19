Colleges offer greetings (and a crossword puzzle) for the holidays

How best to thank students, alumni, employees and others for their work and to wish them well during the holiday season?

Johns Hopkins University this year opted to create a crossword puzzle, with clues about the campus, alumni and other Hopkins trivia.

But most colleges and universities opt for videos.

Adelphi University focused on giving -- but also included some of the mistakes that were made in the filming of the video.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology sent this video, with plenty of facts, but also a reference to skiing in Terre Haute and a president writing his letters with a quill pen.

Le Moyne College focused on the song "Go Tell It on the Mountain."

And at Yeshiva University, the Maccabeats are of course offering Hanukkah wishes.

To all of our readers, happy holidays.