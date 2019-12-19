December 19, 2019
- Tony Allen, provost at Delaware State University, has been promoted to president there.
- Jack Bagwell, vice president for academic affairs at Piedmont Technical College, in South Carolina, has been selected as president of College of the Albemarle, in North Carolina.
- Nancy H. Blattner, president of Caldwell University, in New Jersey, has been selected as president of Fontbonne University, in Missouri.
- Christina Drale, interim chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Allana R. Hamilton, president of Jackson Community College, in Tennessee, has been named vice president for academic affairs at the Tennessee Board of Regents.
- Edward Louis Hill Jr., associate professor and dean of the College of Education at Texas A&M University, Central Texas, has been appointed vice president for academic affairs and strategic initiatives at Wilberforce University, in Ohio.
- Craig Pouncey, superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, in Alabama, has been chosen as president of Coastal Alabama Community College.
- Julian Z. Schuster, provost, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Webster University, in Missouri, has been promoted to president there.
- Beth Stroble, president of Webster University, in Missouri, has been named chancellor there.
- Shelley White, vice president of economic and workforce development and continuing education at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, in North Carolina, has been appointed president of Haywood Community College, also in North Carolina.
