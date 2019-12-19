Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Coastal Alabama CC, College of the Albemarle, Delaware State U, Fontbonne U, Haywood CC, Tennessee Board of Regents, U of Arkansas Little Rock, Webster U, Wilberforce U

Doug Lederman
December 19, 2019
  • Tony Allen, provost at Delaware State University, has been promoted to president there.
  • Jack Bagwell, vice president for academic affairs at Piedmont Technical College, in South Carolina, has been selected as president of College of the Albemarle, in North Carolina.
  • Nancy H. Blattner, president of Caldwell University, in New Jersey, has been selected as president of Fontbonne University, in Missouri.
  • Christina Drale, interim chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Allana R. Hamilton, president of Jackson Community College, in Tennessee, has been named vice president for academic affairs at the Tennessee Board of Regents.
  • Edward Louis Hill Jr., associate professor and dean of the College of Education at Texas A&M University, Central Texas, has been appointed vice president for academic affairs and strategic initiatives at Wilberforce University, in Ohio.
  • Craig Pouncey, superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, in Alabama, has been chosen as president of Coastal Alabama Community College.
  • Julian Z. Schuster, provost, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Webster University, in Missouri, has been promoted to president there.
  • Beth Stroble, president of Webster University, in Missouri, has been named chancellor there.
  • Shelley White, vice president of economic and workforce development and continuing education at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, in North Carolina, has been appointed president of Haywood Community College, also in North Carolina.

Doug Lederman

The colleges and universities with the most online students in 2018

Pearson's CEO to Step Down

Avoiding the 'culture of nastiness' in academe (opinion)

