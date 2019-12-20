Inside Higher Ed's top 10 stories of the year

Here are the 10 stories that attracted the most readers in 2019.

10. Error in math scoring on May SAT.

9. Racist comments directed at a scholar at a disciplinary meeting floor classicists in the room.

8. Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of an increasingly divisive public intellectual.

7. Star scholar of minority-serving institutions Marybeth Gasman was accused of fostering a hypersexualized and racially insensitive climate in her research center.

6. Clark University dismisses a graduate student who complained about possible gender discrimination and research misconduct, saying she couldn't find a new adviser within 30 days.

5. College Board says new Adversity tool will provide more context for admissions officers. Many are skeptical.

4. Society for American Archaeology faces major backlash over how it handled a known harasser's attendance at its annual meeting.

3. At accrediting conference, panelists acknowledge that effort to measure learning outcomes has been a "hot mess" and that it's time for a better approach.

2. Graduate student's suicide at UW Madison is a devastating cautionary tale about abusive lab environments.

1. Massive admissions scandal: details emerge about indictments of wealthy parents who allegedly found ways to rig the system.