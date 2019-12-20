Inside Higher Ed's top 10 stories of the year

Print

The Top 10 News Stories of the Year

… at Inside Higher Ed in terms of the number of readers.

By

Scott Jaschik
December 20, 2019
Comments
 
Istockphoto.com/chokkicx

Here are the 10 stories that attracted the most readers in 2019.

10. Error in math scoring on May SAT.

9. Racist comments directed at a scholar at a disciplinary meeting floor classicists in the room.

8. Steven Pinker's aid in Jeffrey Epstein's legal defense renews criticism of an increasingly divisive public intellectual.

7. Star scholar of minority-serving institutions Marybeth Gasman was accused of fostering a hypersexualized and racially insensitive climate in her research center.

6. Clark University dismisses a graduate student who complained about possible gender discrimination and research misconduct, saying she couldn't find a new adviser within 30 days.

5. College Board says new Adversity tool will provide more context for admissions officers. Many are skeptical.

4. Society for American Archaeology faces major backlash over how it handled a known harasser's attendance at its annual meeting.

3. At accrediting conference, panelists acknowledge that effort to measure learning outcomes has been a "hot mess" and that it's time for a better approach.

2. Graduate student's suicide at UW Madison is a devastating cautionary tale about abusive lab environments.

1. Massive admissions scandal: details emerge about indictments of wealthy parents who allegedly found ways to rig the system.

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 35,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Prohibiting Caste Prejudice
on Campus
529 Savings for Loans
Education Deserts

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

University of California Free Speech Center Launches Journal

Tax Implications for Colleges in Budget Bill

Calif. Mulls Adding Cal State Campus

Hillsdale and Missouri Settle Battle Over Bequest

Sethuraman Panchanathan Nominated as NSF Director

Concern Raised Over White House Open-Access Policy

Popular Right Now

Probing the slowdown in master's degree growth

University adds caste to nondiscrimination policy

Access to higher education tilts heavily toward urban areas

Colleges are doing too little to combat the growing misinformation roiling our society (opinion)

Spending bill would let 529 savings go toward student loans

What a first-generation, working-class, Latinx student wishes she'd known before she went to college

Men are banding together in class-action lawsuits against discrimination in Title IX cases (opinion)

Tax Implications for Colleges in Budget Bill

Inside Higher Ed's top 10 stories of the year

Back to Top