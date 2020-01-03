Topics
New Programs: Psychology, Yoga Studies, Cell and Gene Therapy, Film, Health Policy
January 3, 2020
- Ferrum College is starting its first graduate programs: a specialist in education in teacher leadership and coaching, and a master of science in psychology.
- Naropa University is starting a master of arts in yoga studies.
- New Jersey Institute of Technology is starting a professional science master's degree program and professional graduate certificate in cell and gene therapy.
- University of Georgia is starting an M.F.A. with a focus of film, television and digital media.
- Vanderbilt University is starting a Ph.D. program in health policy.
