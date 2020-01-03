Topics

Print

New Programs: Psychology, Yoga Studies, Cell and Gene Therapy, Film, Health Policy

By

Scott Jaschik
January 3, 2020
Comments
 
  • Ferrum College is starting its first graduate programs: a specialist in education in teacher leadership and coaching, and a master of science in psychology.
  • Naropa University is starting a master of arts in yoga studies.
  • New Jersey Institute of Technology is starting a professional science master's degree program and professional graduate certificate in cell and gene therapy.
  • University of Georgia is starting an M.F.A. with a focus of film, television and digital media.
  • Vanderbilt University is starting a Ph.D. program in health policy.

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 35,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Does Fiduciary Duty Prevent
Fossil Fuel Divestment?
Free Textbooks for Law Students
Looking Abroad and to Faith Groups

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Illinois Professor's Planned Return from Leave Canceled

Ole Miss Hires Ousted Maryland Football Coach

Wash. Budget Shortfall Threatens Dental Program

Ex-President of Closed College Sues Over Pay

Hillary Clinton Appointed Chancellor of University in Northern Ireland

Academic Minute: Producers of Knowledge

Popular Right Now

Free law textbooks raise questions about OER

Education When Information Is Free | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Fiduciaries should know fossil fuel investment returns data are mixed, new working paper says

2020 In-and-Out List

Hillary Clinton Appointed Chancellor of University in Northern Ireland

Minority students' sense of place higher at two-year than four-year institutions

Review of Francis Su, 'Mathematics for Human Flourishing'

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Community college looks abroad and to faith groups to boost enrollment

Back to Top