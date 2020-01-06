Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Claremont Lincoln U, Kentucky Wesleyan College, Northern Virginia CC, Peralta CC District, Santa Fe College, Susquehanna U, Texas Tech Health Science Center, U of Arkansas-Little Rock, U of Saint Francis, Virginia Highlands CC

January 6, 2020
  • Ann Bain, dean of the College of Education and Health Professions at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been promoted to executive vice chancellor and provost there.
  • Paul Broadie, president of Gateway Community College and Housatonic Community College, in Connecticut, has been appointed president of Santa Fe College, in Florida.
  • Tony Digiovanni, interim CEO at Claremont Lincoln University, in California, has been named CEO and president on a permanent basis there.
  • Adam C. Hutchison, provost at Texas State Technical College at Waco, has been chosen as president of Virginia Highlands Community College.
  • Anne M. Kress, president of Monroe Community College, in New York, has been selected as president of Northern Virginia Community College.
  • Thomas Mitzel, president of Dickinson State University, in North Dakota, has been chosen as president of Kentucky Wesleyan College.
  • Dave Ramsaran, interim provost and dean of faculty at Susquehanna University, has been selected for the job on a permanent basis.
  • Lori Rice-Spearman, dean of the School of Health Professions at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, has been promoted to provost and chief academic officer there.
  • Regina Stanback Stroud, former president of Skyline College, in California, has been named chancellor of the Peralta Community College District, also in California.
  • Reverend Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer, associate teaching professor in the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame, in Indiana, has been appointed president of the University of Saint Francis, also in Indiana.

