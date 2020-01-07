Print

New Presidents or Provosts: The New School, Northeast CC, Northwestern Michigan College, Paine College, Rockford U, Southwestern Michigan College, Tidewater CC, Weber State U

By

Doug Lederman
January 7, 2020
Comments
 
  • Leah Barrett, vice president for student affairs at Northern Wyoming Community College District, has been selected as president of Northeast Community College, in Nebraska.
  • Marcia Conston, vice president for enrollment and student success services at Central Piedmont Community College, in North Carolina, has been chosen as president of Tidewater Community College, in Virginia.
  • Cheryl Evans Jones, interim president of Paine College, in Georgia, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Ravi Krovi, dean of the College of Business Administration at the University of Akron, in Ohio, has been selected as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Weber State University, in Utah.
  • Dwight A. McBride, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Emory University, in Georgia, has been named president of the New School, in New York.
  • Nick Nissley, executive director of the School for Creative & Performing Arts, in Ohio, has been selected as president of Northwestern Michigan College.
  • Joseph L. Odenwald, vice president of student services at Southwestern Michigan College, has been chosen as president there.
  • Michael A. Perry, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Rockford University, in Illinois, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 35,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

When Perceptions Clash
Historians Against ICE
Liberal Arts Align With Employer Needs

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Ashford University to Split From Parent Company

Academic Groups Condemn Threat to Target Cultural Sites

Wayne State Issues List of Long-Lost Words to Bring Back

Masked Men Attack Students, Professors at Indian University

Academic Minute: From Imagination to Altruism

Harvard Grad Assistants End Strike With No Contract

Popular Right Now

AU administrators and students disagree on extent of racial problems on campus

Conference speakers stress value of liberal arts skills to small college presidents

Maine College Republican group moves to the right, alienating some members

Wayne State Issues List of Long-Lost Words to Bring Back

Are historians increasingly driven to weigh in on contemporary policy debates?

Ten Higher Education Predictions for a New Decade | Leadership in Higher Education

New presidents or provosts: New School Northeast CC NMC Paine Rockford Southwestern Michigan Tidewat

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Historians approve anti-ICE resolution but vote down anti-Israel proposals at their annual meeting

Back to Top