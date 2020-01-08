Topics

New Programs: Digital Media Instruction, Neuroscience, Criminal Justice, Cybersecurity

By

Scott Jaschik
January 8, 2020
  • Northern Vermont University is starting an online M.A. in education with a concentration in digital media instruction.
  • Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is starting an undergraduate degree in biological neuroscience.
  • University of the Cumberlands is starting a master of science in digital forensics degree with an optional criminal justice specialization, and a master of science in justice administration with digital forensics.
  • Virginia Tech is starting a major in cybersecurity management and analytics.

Scott Jaschik

