Topics
New Programs: Digital Media Instruction, Neuroscience, Criminal Justice, Cybersecurity
January 8, 2020
- Northern Vermont University is starting an online M.A. in education with a concentration in digital media instruction.
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is starting an undergraduate degree in biological neuroscience.
- University of the Cumberlands is starting a master of science in digital forensics degree with an optional criminal justice specialization, and a master of science in justice administration with digital forensics.
- Virginia Tech is starting a major in cybersecurity management and analytics.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Ten Higher Education Predictions for a New Decade | Leadership in Higher Education
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Debate over student preparedness for work and who's to blame when it's lacking
Essay on the cover letter for academic jobs
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
Proposed HBCU tuition cuts draw criticism in North Carolina
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!