Newly Tenured at… Colby, Williams

By

Scott Jaschik
January 9, 2020
Colby College

  • Megan Cook, English
  • Christel Kesler, sociology
  • Dale Kocevski, physics and astronomy
  • Damon Mayrl, sociology
  • Loren McClenachan, environmental studies
  • Gianluca Rizzo, Italian studies

Williams College

  • Michelle Apotsos, art
  • Corinna Campbell, music
  • Charles Doret, physics
  • Susan Godlonton, economics
  • Leo Goldmakher, mathematics
  • Pamela Harris, mathematics
  • Greg Phelan, economics

