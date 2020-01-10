Topics
New Programs: Hospitality, Catholic Studies, Cybersecurity
January 10, 2020
- Dixie State University is adding several short-term certificate programs in hospitality.
- Franciscan University of Steubenville is starting an M.A. in Catholic studies.
- Western Nevada College is starting a certificate of achievement for cybersecurity technicians.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
SNHU steps up state-level competition
Professor Loses Job Over Iran Joke
Conference speakers stress value of liberal arts skills to small college presidents
Evergreen addresses enrollment decline with academic changes
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
The importance of caring for one's students and oneself in academe (opinion)
10 Higher Education Predictions for a New Decade | Leadership in Higher Education
EdX introduces MicroBachelors programs, a first step toward online bachelor's
Proposed split of United Methodist Church over LGBT issues is welcomed by Methodist college leaders
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!