New Presidents or Provosts: Centenary U (N.J.), Concordia U Irvine, Jacksonville U, Louisiana State U-Alexandria, Methodist U, Santa Barbara City College, Stetson U, Wichita State U, Wilson College (Pa.), Wright State U

January 14, 2020
  • Paul Coreil, interim chancellor at Louisiana State University at Alexandria, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Susan Edwards, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost of Wright State University, in Ohio, has been promoted to president there.
  • Wesley R. Fugate, vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Randolph College, in Virginia, has been appointed president of Wilson College, in Pennsylvania.
  • Jay Golden, vice chancellor for research at East Carolina University, in North Carolina, has been chosen as president of Wichita State University, in Kansas.
  • Utpal K. Goswami, president of the Longview district of Metropolitan Community College, in Missouri, has been appointed superintendent/president of Santa Barbara City College, in California.
  • Suzanne Blum Malley, senior associate provost and English professor at Columbia College Chicago, in Illinois, has been selected as provost at Methodist University, in North Carolina.
  • Bruce Murphy, consultant with the Registry for College and University Presidents and former president of Nicholls State University, in Louisiana, has been selected as president of Centenary University, in New Jersey.
  • Christopher F. Roellke, dean of the college emeritus and professor of education at Vassar College, in New York, has been named president of Stetson University, in Florida.
  • Christine Sapienza, interim provost at Jacksonville University, in Florida, has been chosen as senior vice president of academic affairs and provost there on a permanent basis.
  • Michael A. Thomas, executive director of the Lutheran Institute for Theology and Culture and a professor of religion at Concordia University Portland, in Oregon, has been appointed president of Concordia University Irvine, in California.

