New Programs: Latinx Studies, Health Science, Wines, Neuroscience, Montessori Teacher Ed
January 15, 2020
- Holyoke Community College is starting a program in Latinx studies.
- Rivier University is starting a bachelor of science in health sciences.
- Sonoma State University, in collaboration with Santa Rosa Junior College, is starting a bachelor's degree in the wine business and production.
- St. John's University, in New York, is starting a master's program in neuroscience.
- Trine University is starting a Montessori teacher education program.
Topics
