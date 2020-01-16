Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Ave Maria U, Central New Mexico CC, Concordia U Irvine, Eckerd College, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Moody Bible Institute, U of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Western Nebraska CC, Yale U

By

Doug Lederman
January 16, 2020
Comments
 
  • Mary L. Coffey, senior associate dean at Pomona College, in California, has been selected as provost and dean of faculty at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, in New York.
  • Rachel Croson, dean of the College of Social Science at Michigan State University, has been chosen as executive vice president and provost at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
  • Damian J. Fernandez, chancellor of Pennsylvania State University's Abington College, has been named president of Eckerd College, in Florida.
  • Tracy Hartzler, vice president for finance and operations at Central New Mexico Community College, has been appointed president there.
  • Christopher P. Ice, chief executive officer of Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph, in Missouri, has been chosen as president of Ave Maria University, in Florida.
  • Georj Lewis, interim president of Atlanta Metropolitan State College, in Georgia, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Dwight Perry, dean of faculty at North Park Theological Seminary, in Illinois, has been appointed as Moody Bible Institute, also in Illinois.
  • Carmen Simone, vice president and dean at the University of South Dakota Community College for Sioux Falls, has been chosen as president of Western Nebraska Community College.
  • Scott A. Strobel, vice provost for science initiatives and Henry Ford II Professor of Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry at Yale University, in Connecticut, has been appointed provost there.
  • Michael A. Thomas, executive director of the Lutheran Institute for Theology and Culture and professor of religion at Concordia University Portland, in Oregon, has been  selected as president of Concordia University Irvine, in California.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 35,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Many Nonprofit College Programs
Would Fail Gainful Test
Uncertain Future for American University in Afghanistan
Berkeley's $5M Glitch

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Eastern Gateway College President Ousted

Aid for Incarcerated in New Jersey

Report Favors Race-Conscious Policies

Academic Minute: Must We Age?

Warren Would Bypass Congress on Debt Cancellation

College Pays Off, College Board Finds

Popular Right Now

For-profit programs not the only ones that would fail gainful-employment test

Predictions on what the 2020s will bring to higher education (opinion)

National Science Board report finds U.S. dominance in science is slipping

New presidents or provosts: Atlanta Metropolitan Ave Maria CNMCC Concordia Eckerd HWS Minnesota Mood

Eastern Gateway College President Ousted

Out-of-Office Messages | Learning Innovation

Arbitrator says UC Berkeley owes its computer science TAs $5 million

American University of Afghanistan faces uncertainty over future U.S. government funding

Doing All the Things in 2020 | University of Venus

Back to Top