New Programs: Criminal Justice, Music Industry, Cybersecurity, Historic Preservation
January 17, 2020
- Franciscan University of Steubenville is starting a bachelor of science in criminal justice.
- Georgia Southern University is starting a bachelor of arts in music with an emphasis on music technology and music business.
- University of Texas at Dallas is starting a master of science in cybersecurity, technology and policy.
- Westchester Community College is starting a certificate program in historic preservation.
