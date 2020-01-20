Topics
New Programs: Nursing, Sustainable Food Systems, Scientific Integrity, Marine Biology
January 20, 2020
- Fayetteville State University is starting a master of science in nursing.
- Johnson & Wales University is starting a bachelor's degree in sustainable food systems.
- St. John's University, in New York, is starting a master of arts in scientific literacy and integrity.
- Unity College is starting an online bachelor's degree in marine biology and sustainable aquaculture.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Bryan Alexander answers questions about his book 'Academia Next'
McGill professor resigns over university's investment in fossil fuels
How SNAP rule changes could affect college students
Kennesaw State Students Oppose King Day Speaker
Facing Misconduct Investigation, Professor Taught Elsewhere
How one university has diversified its faculty (opinion)
Seth Lloyd Pushes Back on MIT's Epstein Report
Former Viterbo President Named as Sexual Abuser of Minor
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!