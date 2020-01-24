January 24, 2020
Starting Out
- Goddard College is starting a campaign to raise $4 million by June 2020.
Finishing Up
- Husson University has finished its first-ever fundraising campaign, bringing in just under $38 million. When the campaign started in 2015, the goal was $30 million. The campaign included 51 endowed scholarships.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
An intelligent argument on race
Soros to Spend $1 Billion on Higher Ed Network
French business schools attract Chinese students to learn about luxury brands
China Imprisons Minnesota Student for Tweets
"I'm in the Emergency Room" | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Charles Murray to Return to Middlebury College
Catholic colleges develop apps for natural family planning
Seth Lloyd Pushes Back on MIT's Epstein Report
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!