Capital Campaign Watch: Goddard, Husson

By

Scott Jaschik
January 24, 2020
Starting Out

Finishing Up

  • Husson University has finished its first-ever fundraising campaign, bringing in just under $38 million. When the campaign started in 2015, the goal was $30 million. The campaign included 51 endowed scholarships.

