New Programs: Organizational Leadership, Arts Administration, Outdoor Products, Nursing, Indigenous Health
January 30, 2020
- Framingham State University is starting a master of science in organizational leadership.
- Ohio University is starting a master of arts administration program.
- Oregon State University Cascades is starting a bachelor’s degree in outdoor products.
- San Jacinto College is starting a bachelor of science in nursing.
- University of North Dakota is starting a Ph.D. in indigenous health.
