New Presidents or Provosts: Coppin State U, Marquette U, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M U, Northland College, Southern Illinois U System, U of Kansas, U of North Dakota, U of Queensland, Vanderbilt U, Vermont College of Fine Arts

Doug Lederman
January 31, 2020
  • Kimo Ah Yun, acting provost at Marquette University, in Wisconsin, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Andrew Armacost, dean of the faculty at the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado, has been appointed president of the University of North Dakota.
  • Barbara Bichelmeyer, provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of Missouri at Kansas City, has been chosen as provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of Kansas.
  • Daniel Diermeier, provost at the University of Chicago, in Illinois, has been selected as chancellor of Vanderbilt University, in Tennessee.
  • Anthony Jenkins, president of West Virginia State University, has been appointed president of Coppin State University, in Maryland.
  • Daniel F. Mahony, president of Winthrop University, in South Carolina, has been selected as president of the Southern Illinois University system.
  • Karl Solibakke, chief operating officer at Northland College, in Wisconsin, has been promoted to president there.
  • Kyle Stafford, vice president of university advancement at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, has been appointed president of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
  • Deborah Terry, vice chancellor of Curtin University, in Australia, has been chosen as vice chancellor and president of the University of Queensland, also in Australia.
  • Leslie Ward, interim president of Vermont College of Fine Arts, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.

Doug Lederman

