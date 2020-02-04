Topics

New Programs: Data Analysis, Coding, Reading

Scott Jaschik
February 4, 2020
  • Agnes Scott College is starting a master of science in data analysis and communication.
  • Eugene Lang College of Liberal Art at the New School announced a minor in code as a liberal art.
  • Heritage University is starting a master of education in reading, which prepares teachers to help students overcome dyslexia and other reading disorders.

Scott Jaschik

