New Programs: Data Analysis, Coding, Reading
February 4, 2020
- Agnes Scott College is starting a master of science in data analysis and communication.
- Eugene Lang College of Liberal Art at the New School announced a minor in code as a liberal art.
- Heritage University is starting a master of education in reading, which prepares teachers to help students overcome dyslexia and other reading disorders.
