February 5, 2020
- Greg Cant, dean of the Feliciano School of Business at Montclair State University, in New Jersey, has been appointed president of Wilkes University, in Pennsylvania.
- Graham Carr, interim president and vice chancellor at Concordia University, in Quebec, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Amit Chakma, president and vice chancellor of the University of Western Ontario, has been selected as vice chancellor at the University of Western Australia.
- Kenneth Daly, chief operating officer for U.S. electric at National Grid, in New York, has been chosen as president of St. Thomas Aquinas College, also in New York.
- Denise King, vice president for academic affairs at Cleveland State Community College, in Tennessee, has been selected as provost/chief academic officer at Big Sandy Community & Technical College, in Kentucky.
- James Lentini, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at Oakland University, in Michigan, has been appointed president of Molloy College, in New York.
- Elizabeth Loboa, vice chancellor for strategic partnerships and dean and Ketchum Professor of the College of Engineering at the University of Missouri at Columbia, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at Southern Methodist University, in Texas.
- Lisa Roberts, deputy vice chancellor for research and innovation at the University of Leeds, in Britain, has been chosen as vice chancellor at the University of Exeter, also in Britain.
- Elizabeth Spiller, dean of the College of Letters and Science at the University of California, Davis, has been appointed executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
