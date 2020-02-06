Topics
New Programs: Veterinary Technology, Digital Narrative, Social Work
- University of Massachusetts at Amherst is starting a bachelor of science in veterinary technology.
- University of Pittsburgh has started a major in digital narrative and interactive design.
- University of Southern California is starting a working professionals master's in social work.
