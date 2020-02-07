February 7, 2020
- F. King Alexander, president of Louisiana State University, has been appointed president of Oregon State University.
- Marc C. Conner, provost of Washington and Lee University, in Virginia, has been named president of Skidmore College, in New York.
- Reginald DesRoches, dean of the George R. Brown School of Engineering at Rice University, in Texas, has been selected as provost there.
- Steve Gammon, dean of the College of Letters, Sciences and Professional Studies at Montana Technological University, has been promoted to provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs there.
- Kevin M. Guskiewicz, interim chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Timothy Sherwood, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs at Oakland Community College, in Michigan, has been named vice president for academic affairs at Harford Community College, in Maryland.
- Neil Terry, dean of the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University, has been promoted to executive vice president and provost there.
- Willie L. Todd Jr., provost and vice president for academic affairs at Wiley College, in Texas, has been chosen as president of Denmark Technical College, in South Carolina.
- Bentley Wallace, director of business and transportation technology at Arkansas State University Newport, has been appointed president of South Arkansas Community College.
