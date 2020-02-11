Topics
New Programs: Applied Analytics, Music, Quantitative Economics, Nursing, Health Administration
February 11, 2020
- Muhlenberg College is starting master's programs in applied analytics and organizational leadership.
- New School is starting a master's degree in music for performers and composers.
- Ohio Wesleyan University is starting a major in quantitative economics.
- Sacred Heart University is launching an accelerated nursing program for students who already have a bachelor's degree.
- Trident University International is starting an online doctor of health administration program.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Trump budget would boost career education spending but cut funds for college aid, research programs
A Lutheran college in Portland will close after the spring 2020 semester
University President Resigns After Prostitution Sting
Advice for grading more efficiently (opinion)
UC Santa Cruz grad assistants strike for living wage in tough rental market
California pilot encourages students to give back to community
Why the Checklist Model Survives | Confessions of a Community College Dean
The benefits of community college students transferring to selective liberal arts colleges (opinion)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!