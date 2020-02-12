Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Bowdoin, Saint Mary's, Youngstown State

By

Scott Jaschik
February 12, 2020
Comments
 

Starting Off

  • Bowdoin College has started a campaign to raise $500 million by 2024. The college has already raised $300 million. Financial aid is a major focus.

Raising the Goal

  • Youngstown State University has upped the goal for its campaign, announced two years ago at $100 million, to $125 million. The university has already raised $100 million.

Finishing Up

  • Saint Mary's College has finished a campaign, raising $136 million. When the campaign started, the goal was $125 million.

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 35,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Donor Gifts University $60 Million for Baseball Stadium
New International Enrollments Climb at U.S. Grad Schools
Endowments at 2-Year Colleges

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Former Obama Official to Lead Calbright

JPMorgan Chase's $75 Million Investment in Career Readiness

'Sarah Lawrence Cult' Leader Indicted

Academic Minute: Racial Disparities in Health Care

Wisconsin Gets $70 Million Gift for Faculty Recruitment

Wyoming Can Now Revoke Honorary Degrees

Popular Right Now

Colleges start and finish fundraising campaigns

A professor's lesson wasn't actually about pomegranates

Advice for grading more efficiently (opinion)

SUNY Binghamton receives largest donation in its history

Essay on writing academic book reviews

Not College Material | Just Visiting

Corruption in Ukraine’s Medical Universities | The World View

Professors warned about popular learning tool used by students to cheat

Using Project Management Approaches to Tame Your Dissertation | GradHacker

Back to Top