Colleges start and finish fundraising campaigns

February 12, 2020
Starting Off
- Bowdoin College has started a campaign to raise $500 million by 2024. The college has already raised $300 million. Financial aid is a major focus.
Raising the Goal
- Youngstown State University has upped the goal for its campaign, announced two years ago at $100 million, to $125 million. The university has already raised $100 million.
Finishing Up
- Saint Mary's College has finished a campaign, raising $136 million. When the campaign started, the goal was $125 million.
