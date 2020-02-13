Topics

New Programs: Business Data Science, Business, Medical Sciences, Law

Scott Jaschik
February 13, 2020
  • Berkeley College is starting a bachelor of science in business data science.
  • Daemen College is starting an M.B.A. program that students can finish in 12 or 18 months.
  • Rocky Mountain College is starting a doctor of medical sciences program for practicing physician assistants who already have their master of physician assistant degrees.
  • Suffolk University is starting a master of science in law.

Scott Jaschik

