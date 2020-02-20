Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Alverno College, Clark U, Estrella Mountain CC, Lakehead U, Simon Fraser U, Tusculum U, U of Chicago

By

Doug Lederman
February 20, 2020
Comments
 
  • David Barnett, interim provost and vice president, academic, at Lakehead University, in Ontario, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • David Fithian, executive vice president at the University of Chicago, in Illinois, has been appointed president of Clark University, in Massachusetts.
  • Joseph Foy, dean of the College of Arts, Sciences and Letters at Marian University, in Wisconsin, has been chosen as vice president for academic affairs at Alverno College, also in Wisconsin.
  • Manuel Gomez, associate provost and registrar at National American University, has been selected as vice president of academic affairs at Estrella Mountain Community College, in Arizona.
  • Scott Hummel, executive vice president and provost at William Carey University, in Missouri, has been appointed president of Tusculum University, in Tennessee.
  • Joy Johnson, vice president, research and international, at Simon Fraser University, in British Columbia, has been promoted to president and vice chancellor there.
  • Ka Yee C. Lee, vice provost for research and a professor of chemistry, has been promoted to provost at the University of Chicago, in Illinois.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 35,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Foreign Gift Investigations
Expand and Intensify
A Shared Responsibility
A Playbook for Woke Investing?

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Michigan Investigating Allegations of Abuse by Former Team Doctor

Democratic Senators Oppose Religious Freedom Rule

Syracuse Rescinds Protester Suspensions

Texas State Fires Tenured Professor for Sexual Misconduct

New Federal Experiment on Private-Sector Work-Study

OER Can Save Colleges Money, Too

Popular Right Now

No-shows burden counseling center resources

Education Department escalates inquiry into reporting of foreign gifts and contracts

OER Can Save Colleges Money, Too

Syracuse Rescinds Protester Suspensions

Democratic Senators Oppose Religious Freedom Rule

Texas State Fires Tenured Professor for Sexual Misconduct

Michigan Investigating Allegations of Abuse by Former Team Doctor

Polish academics fear role of Roman Catholic group in legislation on free speech

New Federal Experiment on Private-Sector Work-Study

Back to Top