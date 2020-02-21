Topics
New Programs: Cannabis, Civil Engineering, Cinematic Arts, Nursing, Data Science, Social Work, Mechatronics and Robotics, Nonprofit Management
February 21, 2020
- American International College is starting an M.S. in cannabis science and commerce.
- Eastern Michigan University is starting a bachelor of science in civil engineering.
- Indiana University at Bloomington is starting a bachelor of fine arts in cinematic arts.
- Manhattanville College is starting a nursing school, which will offer a bachelor of science in nursing for traditional students and one for those who already have another bachelor's degree.
- Moravian University is starting a data science track within the computer science major.
- Spalding University is starting a doctor of social work program.
- Trine University is starting a bachelor of science in mechatronics and robotics.
- University of Texas at El Paso is starting a graduate certificate in nonprofit administration and governance.
