February 25, 2020
- Shaohua Guo, Chinese
- Jessica Keating, art history
- Alex Knodell, classics
- Anna Rafferty, computer science
- Prathi Seneviratne, economics
- Julia Strand, psychology
- Mahesh Banavar, electrical and computer engineering
- Natasha Banerjee, computer science
- Sean Banerjee, computer science
- Arthur Michalek, mechanical and aeronautical engineering
- Amir Mousavian, engineering and management
- Jan Scrimgeour, physics
- Shantanu Sur, biology
Missouri State University West Plains
- Lindsay Hill, nursing
- Jason McCollom, history
- Benjamin Wheeler, biology
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Coronavirus forces U.S. universities online in China
UC Santa Cruz Strikers to Lose TA Jobs
Long Island University freezes enrollments in many liberal arts programs
Ad Council campaign from White House task force will tout alternatives to bachelor's degree
White Men Dominate Aging Tenure-Track Ranks
Bloomberg proposal renews debate over legacy admissions
73 academics write an open letter voicing their concerns about student debt (opinion)
Author discusses his new book, 'The Rise of Women in Higher Education'
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!