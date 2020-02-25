Print

Newly Tenured at… Carleton, Clarkson, Missouri State-West Plains

Scott Jaschik
February 25, 2020
Carleton College

  • Shaohua Guo, Chinese
  • Jessica Keating, art history
  • Alex Knodell, classics
  • Anna Rafferty, computer science
  • Prathi Seneviratne, economics
  • Julia Strand, psychology

Clarkson University

  • Mahesh Banavar, electrical and computer engineering
  • Natasha Banerjee, computer science
  • Sean Banerjee, computer science
  • Arthur Michalek, mechanical and aeronautical engineering
  • Amir Mousavian, engineering and management
  • Jan Scrimgeour, physics
  • Shantanu Sur, biology

Missouri State University West Plains

  • Lindsay Hill, nursing
  • Jason McCollom, history
  • Benjamin Wheeler, biology

