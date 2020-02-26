Topics
New Programs: Nursing, Art Education, Athletic Training, Criminal Justice, Recording Arts, Cybersecurity, Cannabis Production
February 26, 2020
- Fresno Pacific University is starting a bachelor of science in nursing.
- Indiana University Southeast is starting a bachelor of science in art education.
- Indiana Wesleyan University is starting a master's of science in athletic training.
- Meredith College is starting an online M.A. in criminal justice.
- Oberlin College is starting a one-year professional certificate in recording arts and a two-year artist diploma that incorporates both recording arts and production.
- University of Wisconsin System is starting an online master's degree in cybersecurity to be offered by the UW Extended Campus and eight system campuses.
- Western Illinois University is starting a minor in cannabis production.
