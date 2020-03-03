Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Concordia College New York, Doña Ana CC, Loyola U New Orleans, Radford U, Rosemont College, Rutgers U, Transylvania U, Washington U in St. Louis

Doug Lederman
March 3, 2020
  • Charles Abasa-Nyarko, vice president for the National Curriculum Assessment Program, in Ghana, has been selected as vice president for academic affairs at Doña Ana Community College, in New Mexico.
  • Jason Boyers, president of Cleary University, in Michigan, has been chosen as president of Rosemont College, in Pennsylvania.
  • Rachel Eells, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Concordia University Chicago, has been named vice president for academic affairs at Concordia College New York.
  • Jonathan Holloway, provost of Northwestern University, in Illinois, has been appointed president of Rutgers University, in New Jersey.
  • Carolyn Ringer Lepre, dean of the school of communication at Marist College, in New York, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Radford University, in Virginia.
  • Brien Lewis, president of Catawba College, in North Carolina, has been chosen as president of Transylvania University, in Kentucky.
  • Tanuja Singh, dean of the Greehey School of Business at St. Mary’s University, in Texas, has been named provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Loyola University New Orleans, in Louisiana.
  • Beverly Wendland, James B. Knapp Dean of the Krieger School of Arts & Sciences at Johns Hopkins University, in Maryland, has been appointed provost of Washington University in St. Louis, in Missouri.

