Coronavirus Roundup, March 20-23

Federal student loan borrowers are getting some relief, but advocates say it's not enough.

In a letter to Betsy DeVos, the U.S. education secretary, Senate Democrats are asking the department to keep student loan call centers open and to not collect loans by garnishing wages or Social Security.

DeVos later gave federal student loan borrowers the option to suspend payments for up to 60 days, without interest. Those who are delinquent on their loans also automatically have payments suspended.

Experts and advocates say these are good moves, but not enough. Several groups sent a joint letter asking Congress to include provisions in stimulus packages that would keep borrowers from being placed into default, ban involuntary collections and assure borrowers of no forgiveness penalties, among other measures.

California enacted a shelter-in-place order Thursday. Higher education institutions are considered "essential" parts of the nation's infrastructure, particularly as government facilities. It's unclear exactly what that means, but some colleges likely will keep their own essential services running.

Several colleges around the nation also are prepping to offer their facilities for local emergency response efforts, as worry over hospital overcrowding mounts.

As the recession gears up and brings near-record layoffs, some colleges are trying to keep vulnerable staff afloat. Harvard University announced it will pay graduate workers through the spring. And Duke University committed to paying its contract workers. On the flip side, contract staff are being laid off at many colleges. Petitions have circulated at Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania, asking the universities to halt plans to lay off contract dining staff or at least offer them financial support.

