Print

Immigration Lawyers Sue to Keep Foreign Nationals in Lawful Status

By

Elizabeth Redden
April 3, 2020
Comments
 

The American Immigration Lawyers Association filed suit against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services today seeking the immediate suspension of immigration benefit deadlines and the maintenance of status for individuals on nonimmigrant visas, a group that includes students and exchange scholars and foreign healthcare workers with temporary visas.

“This Court should declare that the COVID-19 pandemic constitutes [extraordinary circumstances] beyond the control of U.S. employers and foreign [nationals] seeking immigration benefits, including their legal representatives, and order USCIS to toll deadlines and the expiration dates for any individual’s lawful status, including the expiration dates for employment authorization where applicable,” the complaint states.

“In doing so, USCIS should ensure that all foreign nationals remain in lawful status, including but not limited to conditional lawful permanent residents, students, nonimmigrant workers, recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and those [with] Temporary Protected Status.”

A USCIS spokesperson declined to comment, saying it is the agency’s policy not to comment on pending litigation.

Read more by

Elizabeth Redden

Coronavirus

  •  
  • 1 of 34
See all content »

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Alabama System to Open $250M Lines of Credit
Survey on Changes to Grading, Transcripts
College Board Offers At-Home AP Exam Details

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Michigan State Coach Izzo Spoke to Title IX Investigation Witness

Academic Minute: Shareholders and Stakeholders

7-Month Sentence for Admissions Fraud

Ex-Official Admits Letting Unqualified Students Into Southern Cal

Judge Lets Watkins-Belmont Merger Continue

Former Governor Seeks to Jump From MGM to University Presidency

Popular Right Now

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction

Zoombombing isn’t going away, and it could get worse

Faculty face uphill battle adapting to needs of today's students

How Reddit.com’s /r/professors Provides a Glimpse Into Future Brand Issues for Universities | Call t

Among the newly unemployed in the U.S. is a prestigious group: Fulbrighters

Scores of colleges announce faculty hiring freezes in response to coronavirus

'Zoombombers' disrupt online classes with racist, pornographic content

A 'virtuous contagion' is needed to stimulate participation in the 2020 elections (opinion)

Back to Top