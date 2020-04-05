Print

American Medical Association Releases Guidance on Medical Student Participation in COVID-19 Response

By

Lilah Burke
April 5, 2020
Comments
 

Medical students across the country, at institutions like Harvard UniversityNew York University and the University of Kansas, are being permitted to graduate early to aid in the fight against COVID-19. Other students may be asked to help in patient care as part of their studies. The American Medical Association has now released guidance for medical schools and health systems on the involvement of medical students and early graduates.

"There are many opportunities for students to contribute to the clinical care of patients without engaging in direct physical contact with patients," an introduction to the guidance reads. "However, in some institutions the workforce demands may be great enough that it is appropriate to consider including medical students in direct patient care."

Among other recommendations, the AMA advises institutions to allow students to freely choose whether they would like to be involved in direct patient care, without incentives or coercion. Medical students should be given proper personal protective equipment and training on how to use it. Medical students should not be financially responsible for their own diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 should they become sick from school-approved activities, the association said.

For institutions with early graduation options for medical students to aid in the pandemic, the association stresses that the option should be enacted on a voluntary basis and be founded on achievement of core competencies. Institutions should not compel students to begin their matched residencies earlier than originally intended and should grant graduates full status as employees with appropriate salaries and benefits, the organization advised.

Read more by

Lilah Burke

Coronavirus

  •  
  • 1 of 34
See all content »

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Latest Coronavirus News
Governors Call for Quick Distribution of Stimulus
Alabama System to Open $250M Lines of Credit

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Michigan State Coach Izzo Spoke to Title IX Investigation Witness

Academic Minute: Shareholders and Stakeholders

Popular Right Now

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction

Coronavirus leads many colleges -- including some that are competitive -- to go test optional

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Teaching and Learning After COVID-19

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

'Zoombombers' disrupt online classes with racist, pornographic content

Peer advice for instructors teaching online for first time

Scores of colleges announce faculty hiring freezes in response to coronavirus

Back to Top