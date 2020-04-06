Pay Cuts for University Presidents, Coaches
By
University presidents and athletic administrators are among those who have begun taking pay cuts amid the pandemic and recession.
Michael Schill, president of the University of Oregon, on Friday announced a temporary reduction of 12 percent to his pay, The Register-Guard reported. The university's vice presidents and athletic director will have their pay cut by 10 percent. The reductions will be in place for six months but may be extended.
“We are almost certainly all going to have to make sacrifices,” Schill said.
Athletic department coaches and other staff members at Iowa State University collectively will take $3 million in pay reductions, according to the Des Moines Register. The pay cuts are due in part to lost revenue from canceled basketball tournaments, Iowa State said.
The provost and president at Stanford University will take 20 percent pay cuts, according to Palo Alto's The Daily Post. Other senior administrators at Stanford will see their pay slashed by 5 to 10 percent.
Andrew Rosen, the chairman of Kaplan Inc., which partners with Purdue University on the online Purdue University Global, has elected to take a 50 percent pay cut, Kaplan's holding company said in a corporate filing.
Carol Folt, who became the University of Southern California's president last year, will take a 20 percent cut, the Los Angeles Times reported. Just before the pandemic hit, the university closed on its purchase of an $8.6 million presidential residence for Folt in Santa Monica.
Read more by
Coronavirus
Remote learning shift leaves students with disabilities behind - Apr 63 hours ago
It's time for a completely online ACT and SAT - Apr 69 hours ago
How ETS is offering the GRE and TOEFL in most of the world - Apr 63 hours ago
Colleges plan for unprecedented wave of illness among faculty members - Apr 64 hours ago
-
- 1 of 36
- ›
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Popular Right Now
Colleges change policies and get personal to enroll students
Iowa State's admissions director reaches students with a personal letter
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
Colleges plan for unprecedented wave of illness among faculty members
As colleges announce room and board refund plans, students are asking for more
Remote learning shift leaves students with disabilities behind
Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction
Roundup: Videoconferencing woes and a new coffee craze
Meanwhile, in Washington… | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!