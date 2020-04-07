China Offers Help to Students in U.S., for a Price
The Chinese government plans to send chartered planes to help Chinese students in the U.S. return home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The catch? Students will have to pay for the flights, as well as the costs for quarantining for 14 days upon arrival in China, according to the South China Morning Post.
The government has become cautious about bringing students back home who could possibly bring the coronavirus with them.
About 400,000 Chinese students are studying in the United States. A recent online survey found that nearly 60 percent of those students want to return home, according to the Post.
Read more by
Coronavirus News Archive - Apr 72 hours 34 sec ago
Universities and their students are helping in the coronavirus response in myriad ways - Apr 711 hours 34 sec ago
Roundup: Pay cuts, sick time and a raccoon on a leash - Apr 711 hours 34 sec ago
Remote learning shift leaves students with disabilities behind - Apr 66 hours 32 min ago
-
- 1 of 37
- ›
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Graduate students seek time-to-degree and funding extensions during COVID-19
Where is the stimulus money, colleges ask?
What's the role of student affairs and academic support staff when most students aren't on campus? (
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction
Remote learning shift leaves students with disabilities behind
Colleges plan for unprecedented wave of illness among faculty members
Colleges change policies and get personal to enroll students
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!