Print

China Offers Help to Students in U.S., for a Price

By

Madeline St. Amour
April 7, 2020
Comments
 

The Chinese government plans to send chartered planes to help Chinese students in the U.S. return home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The catch? Students will have to pay for the flights, as well as the costs for quarantining for 14 days upon arrival in China, according to the South China Morning Post.

The government has become cautious about bringing students back home who could possibly bring the coronavirus with them.

About 400,000 Chinese students are studying in the United States. A recent online survey found that nearly 60 percent of those students want to return home, according to the Post.

Read more by

Madeline St. Amour

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus News Archive - Apr 72 hours 34 sec ago

  •  
  • 1 of 37
See all content »

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Democrats Call for Relief for Private Loan Borrowers
College Presidents Expect Layoffs, Admissions Trouble
Coronavirus News Archive

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

MacMurray College Will Close With No Severance for Faculty

Pa. Student Wins Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Restaurant

Academic Minute: Zebra Fish and Parkinson’s Disease

Nebraska Christian College Closing

Low Oil Prices Hit University Funds in Texas

2 Minnesota Institutions Pursue Shared President

Popular Right Now

Graduate students seek time-to-degree and funding extensions during COVID-19

Where is the stimulus money, colleges ask?

Coronavirus News Archive

What's the role of student affairs and academic support staff when most students aren't on campus? (

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction

Remote learning shift leaves students with disabilities behind

Colleges plan for unprecedented wave of illness among faculty members

Colleges change policies and get personal to enroll students

Back to Top