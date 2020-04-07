One day down, a million more to go.

Public health officials in some areas of the country are predicting the infection rate for the novel coronavirus won't peak until midsummer. Meanwhile, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, as has the Tiger King himself.

Now on to the news.

Fitch Ratings predicts the funds from the recently passed coronavirus relief bill won't be enough to offset the pain colleges and universities are feeling. Moody's Investors Services said the same last week.

As this moment in time unfolds, the American Historical Association and its peer organizations are asking institutions that employ historians to be flexible and humane, as historians are crucial to have around in a time of crisis.

University presidents and athletics administrators are starting to take pay cuts as the pandemic rattles the economy. They aren't alone; the chairman of Kaplan Inc., the for-profit corporation educational services provider, is taking a 50 percent cut.

Florida's college savings program is deferring payments into the program for the next few months.

Here’s a quick roundup of our latest stories, in case you’ve fallen a bit behind (we don't blame you):

What are colleges doing to get students to enroll next semester? Easing requirements and running events online, Scott Jaschik reports.

Greta Anderson reports on how the needs of disabled students may be overlooked during this time, according to advocates.

Most colleges have closed down campuses, and now they're scrambling to come up with refund plans, Emma Whitford reports.

Colleges are preparing contingency plans in case faculty members fall ill or die as the global health pandemic continues, writes Lilah Burke.

News from elsewhere

Bloomberg Government wrote about how higher education efforts in prisons are adjusting to the pandemic.

What will happen to college sports? Education Dive looks ahead to football season.

The pandemic has shed light on how some students live in different worlds, The New York Times reports.

Percolating Thoughts

Two higher ed experts lay out four changes to federal student aid policies that could help low-income students, especially as the economic ramifications of the pandemic grow more dire.

Researchers at the W. E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research wrote about how the coronavirus relief act leaves out students with private loans.

The owner of a test prep company makes the case to move the SAT and the ACT online.

