Survey: Prospective Students Rethink the Fall
A new poll has found that high school seniors are rethinking whether they will enroll in college in the fall due to the novel coronavirus.
About one in six prospective students who are considering enrolling in four-year colleges are near the point of giving up on attending in the fall, according to an Art and Science Group survey that received roughly 500 responses. About 17 percent of respondents said they are likely to change their college plans and instead take a gap year next year or attend a program part-time.
Two-thirds of graduating seniors are concerned they will have to change their first-choice college due to the pandemic. About 21 percent said their families may no longer be able to afford their first-choice college because of the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
But the global health crisis might also be changing students' perspective of online learning. Nearly half of the respondents said that, because of the coronavirus, they are more interested in taking an online program or course during their higher education experience.
Read more by
Coronavirus News Archive - Apr 72 hours 17 min ago
Universities and their students are helping in the coronavirus response in myriad ways - Apr 711 hours 17 min ago
Roundup: Pay cuts, sick time and a raccoon on a leash - Apr 711 hours 17 min ago
Iowa State's admissions director reaches students with a personal letter - Apr 67 hours 7 min ago
-
- 1 of 37
- ›
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Where is the stimulus money, colleges ask?
Graduate students seek time-to-degree and funding extensions during COVID-19
What's the role of student affairs and academic support staff when most students aren't on campus? (
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction
Remote learning shift leaves students with disabilities behind
Colleges plan for unprecedented wave of illness among faculty members
Colleges change policies and get personal to enroll students
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!