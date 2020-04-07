Print

Survey: Prospective Students Rethink the Fall

By

Madeline St. Amour
April 7, 2020
Comments
 

A new poll has found that high school seniors are rethinking whether they will enroll in college in the fall due to the novel coronavirus.

About one in six prospective students who are considering enrolling in four-year colleges are near the point of giving up on attending in the fall, according to an Art and Science Group survey that received roughly 500 responses. About 17 percent of respondents said they are likely to change their college plans and instead take a gap year next year or attend a program part-time.

Two-thirds of graduating seniors are concerned they will have to change their first-choice college due to the pandemic. About 21 percent said their families may no longer be able to afford their first-choice college because of the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the global health crisis might also be changing students' perspective of online learning. Nearly half of the respondents said that, because of the coronavirus, they are more interested in taking an online program or course during their higher education experience.

Read more by

Madeline St. Amour

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus News Archive - Apr 72 hours 17 min ago

  •  
  • 1 of 37
See all content »

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Outbreak Hurts Higher Ed Worldwide for Next Year, Moody's Says
Democrats Call for Relief for Private Loan Borrowers
China Offers Help to Students in U.S., for a Price

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

MacMurray College Will Close With No Severance for Faculty

Pa. Student Wins Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Restaurant

Academic Minute: Zebra Fish and Parkinson’s Disease

Nebraska Christian College Closing

Low Oil Prices Hit University Funds in Texas

2 Minnesota Institutions Pursue Shared President

Popular Right Now

Coronavirus News Archive

Where is the stimulus money, colleges ask?

Graduate students seek time-to-degree and funding extensions during COVID-19

What's the role of student affairs and academic support staff when most students aren't on campus? (

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction

Remote learning shift leaves students with disabilities behind

Colleges plan for unprecedented wave of illness among faculty members

Colleges change policies and get personal to enroll students

Back to Top