April 8, 2020
- Georgetown University is starting a master of law and technology program.
- Hood College is starting a bachelor's degree in public health.
- Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies is starting a master of arts in sustainable energy.
- Northern State University, in South Dakota, is starting a master of science in accounting analytics.
- Trine University is starting a bachelor of science in organizational leadership.
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Universities store student items left in dorms over the summer
Professor pay is flat -- again
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Graduate students seek time-to-degree and funding extensions during COVID-19
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
MacMurray College Will Close With No Severance for Faculty
Teaching and Learning After COVID-19
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!