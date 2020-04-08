Print

CUNY Starts Emergency Fund for Coronavirus Relief

By

Madeline St. Amour
April 8, 2020
Comments
 

The City University of New York has launched an emergency relief fund for students who need financial help due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Chancellor's Emergency Relief Fund will distribute grants of $500 each to thousands of CUNY students. The Carroll and Milton Petrie Foundation and the James and Judith K. Dimon Foundation have provided intial gifts of $1 million each for the fund, which is the first of its kind at CUNY. Several other corporate sponsors have given an additional $1.25 million.

CUNY hopes to raise $10 million over the next few months for the fund. 

About 275,000 CUNY students come from median annual household incomes of about $40,0000 and 38 percent come from families earning less than $20,000. Nearly half of CUNY students work while attending college.

Students will begin receiving the grants the week of April 20. They will be chosen by lottery from a group of about 14,000 students who met financial need and academic criteria. CUNY hopes to provide more grants in the coming months as it raises funds.

“The coronavirus pandemic is having a devastating economic impact on many of our students, and this unprecedented emergency fund will provide rapid-response financial support to those who need it most,” Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, CUNY's chancellor, said in a statement. 

CUNY has also bought 30,000 computers and tablets for students who need them to participate in distance learning. About 1,600 CUNY community college students received $400 for food, and 117 foster care students in a CUNY initiative will receive $425 emergency grants.

Read more by

Madeline St. Amour

CORONAVIRUS

  •  
  • 1 of 38
See all content »

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Law Schools and Coronavirus: Bar Exemptions and More
Democrats Call for Relief for Private Loan Borrowers
Debt Relief for 300,000 Private Borrowers in N.Y.

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Academic Minute: Stalagmites, Monsoons and Climate Change

MacMurray College Will Close With No Severance for Faculty

Pa. Student Wins Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Restaurant

Academic Minute: Zebra Fish and Parkinson’s Disease

Nebraska Christian College Closing

Low Oil Prices Hit University Funds in Texas

Popular Right Now

Coronavirus News Archive

Universities store student items left in dorms over the summer

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction

Graduate students seek time-to-degree and funding extensions during COVID-19

Professor pay is flat -- again

Many colleges are abandoning or downgrading student evaluations during coronavirus crisis. Will that

Roundup: Pessimistic outlooks, grad students and panda love

Higher ed needs a national coalition that works to retain at-risk students and build a strong digita

Back to Top