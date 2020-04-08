CUNY Starts Emergency Fund for Coronavirus Relief
The City University of New York has launched an emergency relief fund for students who need financial help due to the coronavirus crisis.
The Chancellor's Emergency Relief Fund will distribute grants of $500 each to thousands of CUNY students. The Carroll and Milton Petrie Foundation and the James and Judith K. Dimon Foundation have provided intial gifts of $1 million each for the fund, which is the first of its kind at CUNY. Several other corporate sponsors have given an additional $1.25 million.
CUNY hopes to raise $10 million over the next few months for the fund.
About 275,000 CUNY students come from median annual household incomes of about $40,0000 and 38 percent come from families earning less than $20,000. Nearly half of CUNY students work while attending college.
Students will begin receiving the grants the week of April 20. They will be chosen by lottery from a group of about 14,000 students who met financial need and academic criteria. CUNY hopes to provide more grants in the coming months as it raises funds.
“The coronavirus pandemic is having a devastating economic impact on many of our students, and this unprecedented emergency fund will provide rapid-response financial support to those who need it most,” Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, CUNY's chancellor, said in a statement.
CUNY has also bought 30,000 computers and tablets for students who need them to participate in distance learning. About 1,600 CUNY community college students received $400 for food, and 117 foster care students in a CUNY initiative will receive $425 emergency grants.
Read more by
Roundup: Pessimistic outlooks, grad students and panda love - Apr 813 hours 16 min ago
Universities store student items left in dorms over the summer - Apr 84 hours 18 min ago
Many colleges are abandoning or downgrading student evaluations during coronavirus crisis. Will that stick? - Apr 87 hours 17 min ago
-
- 1 of 38
- ›
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Universities store student items left in dorms over the summer
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction
Graduate students seek time-to-degree and funding extensions during COVID-19
Professor pay is flat -- again
Many colleges are abandoning or downgrading student evaluations during coronavirus crisis. Will that
Roundup: Pessimistic outlooks, grad students and panda love
Higher ed needs a national coalition that works to retain at-risk students and build a strong digita
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!