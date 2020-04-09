Annual Developer Challenge to Focus on COVID-19
IBM's annual competition that calls on software developers to create solutions to global problems is focusing on COVID-19 this year.
The 2020 Call for Code Global Challenge University Edition will kick off April 22, and the submission deadline is July 31, according to a news release. Students will have access to COVID-19 starter kits, or they can design their own solution.
IBM is partnering with Clinton Global Initiative University to run the university edition of the competition.
Students will have access to virtual workshops, codeathons and office hours throughout the process. IBM will work with the teams who create promising solutions to build, fortify, test and deploy them through IBM Code and Response.
The grand prize is $10,000. The winning team, as well as the runner-up, will have the opportunity to interview for a role at IBM.
