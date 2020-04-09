Print

Higher Ed Groups Call for $47 Billion in Federal Aid

By

Kery Murakami
April 9, 2020
Comments
 

Colleges and universities need a $46.6 billion infusion from Congress to “at least partially restore institutions,” wrote 41 education groups to congressional leaders.

To come up with the figure, the groups estimated that an additional $12 billion is necessary for need-based financial aid because more students and their families will see a reduction in their wages. 

Another $11.6 billion is needed to make up losses in revenue from auxiliary services like residence halls, food services, bookstores and health and recreation facilities. The groups conservatively estimated that institutions will see a 25-percent decline in revenue from those services, which brought in $44.6 billion in 2017. 

The groups, including the American Council on Education and other associations representing higher education institutions, estimated a 15-percent drop in overall student enrollment in the next academic year, including a 25-percent decline in international student enrollment. Combined, that would mean another $23 billion in revenue, said the letter written by Ted Mitchell, ACE's president, on behalf of the groups.

The letter comes as Congress haggles over passing another coronavirus rescue package. The requested amount would be far more than the $14 billion allocated to higher education in the $2 trillion package Congress passed two weeks ago.

“In order to address these urgent needs, it is necessary for the federal government to provide these critical funds to students and campuses as rapidly as possible,” Mitchell wrote.

Read more by

Kery Murakami

This article is part of our Covid-19 live updates article. Click the link below to view our latest updates.

Most Recent Coronavirus Live Updates
 

CORONAVIRUS

  •  
  • 1 of 38
See all content »

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Movement to Forgive Health Care Workers' Student Debt
Survey: Students Worried About Switch to Online
Stimulus Money Coming Soon, DeVos Says

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Yale Rabbi Attacked Outside Jewish Student Organization

Academic Minute: Soft Drinks and Carbon Dioxide

Academic Minute: Stalagmites, Monsoons and Climate Change

MacMurray College Will Close With No Severance for Faculty

Pa. Student Wins Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Restaurant

Academic Minute: Zebra Fish and Parkinson’s Disease

Popular Right Now

Education Department Releases Stimulus Distribution List

Survey shows potential impact of coronavirus on enrollment

Arizona Withdraws Funded Graduate Offers

Coronavirus News Archive

College Board Offers At-Home AP Exam Details

Higher institutions should start planning now for reopening in the fall, as it won't be easy (opinio

Community college faculty members adjust to remote learning

Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction

Inside Higher Ed's News

Back to Top